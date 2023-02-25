Polestar opens a design studio near its Swedish headquarters

Polestar has opened a new design studio a stone's throw from its global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Located in a recently-renovated building, the design center is responsible for creating the cars that the company will add to its range in the coming years.

Up to 120 design team members will work in the new studio under the direction of Maximilian Missoni, Polestar's head of design. Their task is fairly straight-forward: They need to develop, fine-tune, and implement the company's next design language. While we don't know exactly what the next Polestar models will look like, we're told that they'll draw inspiration from the Precept concept (shown below) unveiled in 2021 and headed to production in 2024 as the 5. Its influence has already permeated the Polestar range: the 3 borrows some styling cues from the design study.