VW will build Scout-branded EVs at its own factory in the States

With a brand name like Scout, one would expect that a bulky, off-roader pickup would be built in the United States, even if the company that owns it is German. Indeed, Volkswagen has just confirmed that the all-electric vehicle will be constructed at a new, from-the-ground-up VW-owned plant in the U.S. and will launch in 2026 with a truck and likely be followed with an SUV.

In VW-speak, a company statement says, “The decision to pull up the plant ourselves is available as a draft resolution and has thus been made.” In other words, it’s an official go, according to a report in Automobilwoche, which says it had learned from company circles that VW is no longer considering Foxconn or Magna for making its Scout in America.

The Scout name was acquired in 2021 by VW, but its history dates back to the 1960s, when International Harvester Corporation (IHC) built the Scout as a competitor to the popular Jeep brand. Last year the Germans named Scott Keogh, who then was head of Volkswagen of America, to run the new marque. Keogh formerly was in charge of Audi of America.

Automobilwoche had reported in November that the carmaker was in talks with Foxconn, which has expanded into building electric vehicles for auto brands, and Magna International subsidiary Magna Steyr, about partnering on a joint plant. But those proposals were apparently scuttled.

In addition to the Scout brand, Volkswagen has indicated that it wants to make Audi EVs in the U.S., also at the new plant.