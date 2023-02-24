Lordstown, Ford and Dodge EV news, plus the Super73 S2 e-bike | Autoblog Podcast #769

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off with an update on our long-term Kia EV6, and a review of the Super73 S2 e-bike. In the news, Lordstown halted production, Dodge gave the Charger Daytona EV a new sound, Ford studies heated interior panels for EVs, the Pininfarina Battista becomes the world's fastest-accelerating car, and the IIHS ups its safety requirements. Finally, our hosts take to the mailbag for an update on a previous Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #769

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: