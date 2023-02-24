2023 Nissan Sentra says 'If it ain't broke ...'

The 2023 Nissan Sentra sticks to the model's philosophical guns of being an economy sedan without flash that doesn't betray just how economical it is. Although the Sentra's lived well outside the limelight and U.S. sales figures of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, and has even watched the Hyundai Elantra post better numbers for years, the Nissan still resonates enough to be counted on for six-figure sales. Well, until last year, when its 77,123 U.S. sales marked the lowest tally since 1999. The eighth generation is four years old and might need a refresh to turn the tables. For now, the 2023 Sentra carries on unchanged expect for a minuscule price increase. MSRPs for the three trims after a $1,095 destination charge and their changes from 2022 are:

2023 Sentra S $21,045 ($0)

2023 Sentra SV $22,265 ($140)

2023 Sentra SR $23,935 ($200)

The base S trim costs no more this year than it did last year. Even the SR's bump won't add a fiver to the monthly payment.

Every one of the above is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a nearly square 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, sending output to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission. Standard equipment on the Sentra S includes 16-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, automatic headlights, an array of driver assistance and safety tech with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 Suite that comes standard on all trims, height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth seating, 7-inch touchscreen display and a four-speaker sound system. The SV adds alloy wheels, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control, proximity entry and push-button start, remote ignition, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest, a 7-inch color gauge display, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB-C port, satellite radioand a six-speaker sound system. It's certainly the one to get when judging cost vs. reward among Sentra choices.

Ballers would want the SR and its LED headlights, dark trim, and 18-inch wheels, and if they've made it that high up the mountain they might as well go for the SR's exclusive $695 Midnight Edition package, which dons a black painted V-motion grille, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and 18-inch wheels.

