Honda has expanded the CR-V lineup towards the bottom with a new, entry-level trim called LX, according to a recent report. The budget-friendly trim costs approximately $3,000 less than the EX model, which was positioned at the bottom of the lineup through 2022.

Capital One learned that dealers across the nation began receiving the CR-V LX in February 2023. It should be fairly easy to spot on the lot: the publication notes that the LX stands out from the EX with 17-inch steel wheels covered by plastic hubcaps and non-tinted rear windows. It also loses the EX's power-operated sunroof. Step inside and you'll find a four-speaker sound system and a single-zone climate control system. Honda also removed the power-adjustable driver's seat, the heated front seats, the pockets integrated into the front seatback, the heated door mirrors, and the passenger-side front window's automatic up/down function, among other features standard on the EX trim.

The end result is a fairly basic family hauler that nonetheless offers an acceptable level of equipment. The list of standard features includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and all of the systems bundled into the Honda Sensing suite of electronic driving aids.

Honda didn't make any major mechanical modifications to the LX, according to Capital One. Power comes from a turbocharged, 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) come standard, and all-wheel drive is a $1,500 option. The twin-motor, 204-horsepower hybrid powertrain isn't offered on the LX trim.

The report adds that pricing for the 2023 Honda CR-V LX starts at under $30,000. In comparison, the 2023 EX trim carries a base price of $32,905 including a $1,295 destination charge. We've reached out to Honda for more details and we'll update this story if we learn more.

