2024 Subaru Impreza price rises to $24,000

The 2024 Subaru Impreza has been significantly revised, particularly with its body style and powertrain offerings. And with those changes comes a similarly significant price hike. The new base model, which, like all 2024 Imprezas, is only available as a hatchback with a CVT, now starts at $24,085 with destination. The equivalent 2023 model started at $22,615, but the true base level, a sedan with a manual, only barely broke $20,000. Pricing for the whole 2024 Impreza line is listed below.

Base: $24,085

Sport: $26,085

RS: $28,975

The base Impreza does come fairly well-equipped. As mentioned, a CVT is standard as is all-wheel drive hooked up to the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. It also has steering LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Inside it features dual 7-inch infotainment screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a dual-zone automatic climate control system. The only option is a set of 16-inch alloy wheels for $350.

The Sport trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, sportier suspension tuning, shift paddles and drive mode selector. It also picks up an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, push-button start and a USB-C port. Available as a $1,900 option is a package with sunroof and blind-spot monitoring.

At the top of the range is the RS, which adds a more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It also gets 18-inch wheels, a black grille and trim, RS badging, faux carbon fiber interior trim, aluminum pedals and leather on the steering wheel and shifter. It also includes, blind-spot monitoring, but the sunroof and power driver's seat are part of a $2,070 package.

All 2024 Imprezas will be built in Japan, unlike its tall twin the Crosstrek. The 2.5-liter-equipped Crosstreks will be built in Indiana. New Imprezas are due to hit showrooms this summer.

