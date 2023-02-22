Zero Motorcycles announces the futuristic SR-X Concept

The number of electric motorcycles has exploded recently as companies look past the days of high-strung gasoline-powered sport bikes. Electric powertrains have given already insanely quick motorcycles even more speed, and Zero Motorcycles is a leader in the space with several bikes across the dual sport and street categories. It recently showed off a new concept called the SR-X, which takes the naked streetfighter bike theme to the next level.

Zero teamed up with Huge Design on the project, which is based on the company’s SR/S, using its frame and wheels. The concept gets the SR/S’ powertrain, which includes an 82-kW electric motor. The combo delivers 187 miles of range and 140 pound-feet of torque, powered by a 17.3-kWh battery.

It’s unclear if the SR-X will make production, but the bike’s designers believe the semi-faired machine could come to define a new type of electric motorcycle. “This bike is an attempt to define a new sub-category for high performance electric, something between a streetfighter and a track bike,” said Bill Webb from Huge Design. The team’s design highlights the mechanicals and frame underneath, as everything is exposed from the foot pegs back.

Beyond the powertrain, electric motorcycles carry a few key differences from their gas counterparts. The lack of a centrally-mounted motor gives companies more freedom with storage space, and some of Zero’s models offer 7 gallons or more of space. The lack of constant engine and exhaust noise is also a big difference, though weight will likely be the biggest surprise for many. Like EVs, electric bike batteries and other components tend to make them weigh significantly more than comparable gas models.