2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is for skiers

Do you like Land Rovers? Do you like skiing? Do you like combining all that in Park City, Utah? If so, you may be one of the 20 buyers Land Rover is looking to sell its 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition to, assuming any are still available.

Land Rover starts with a Range Rover Sport in Autobiography trim with the BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Each one is painted red with black accents and gets 23-inch wheels. Inside, the Deer Valley Edition has a white and black leather interior with forged carbon fiber trim pieces. Naturally, the side sills have logos indicating the Land Rover's special edition nature.

What makes the Deer Valley Edition a little more special are the accessories that come with it. The vehicle is fitted with a ski box, and the buyer gets two pairs of customized Hinterland Skis. Customers also get a three-day stay at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City plus instruction from a ski pro. Finally, $5,000 of each SUV's purchase price supports Park City's Youth Sports Alliance that helps kids get involved with sports.

Each of these special Range Rover Sports will sell for $166,475, including destination charge. Whether you'll be able to snag one is another question, since the SUV was shown to a VIP group at Land Rover's Range Rover House luxury destination in Park City, with guests getting first opportunity to buy.

