Subway envisions an oasis where diners can picnic and play while charging their cars

Subway plans to install EV charging centers at select restaurants. Subway

Subway is one of the largest fast-food companies in the world.

On Tuesday, the chain announced plans to build EV charging stations at select restaurants in the US.

'Subway Oasis' parks will have charging stations, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, and playgrounds.

McDonald's built in-store playgrounds for children. Now, Subway wants to build playgrounds for EV users.

The sandwich chain, which recently announced plans to explore a potential sale, said it plans to add charging parks to select restaurants. Dubbed Subway Oasis, the EV parks will be outfitted with "charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space, and even playgrounds," the chain said Tuesday.

The company did not say where and when the first Subway Oasis would be built.

Subway is working with EV tech startups GenZ EV Solution and RED E Charging to open these parks. Additionally, the company said that Subway is opening smaller fast-charging EV stations at new or newly remodeled restaurants across the US this year.

Once open, EV customers might also get the added perk of receiving Subway discounts while waiting for their cars to charge, the company said.

"We're constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests' expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience," Mike Kappitt, chief operating and insights officer of Subway, said in a statement. "Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees, and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favorite Subway sandwich."

Subway joins Taco Bell as one of the first fast-food chains to announce plans to add public EV charging stations to restaurants. In October, a Taco Bell restaurant near San Francisco rolled out six fast-charging EV stations. The solar-powered stations provide a 100-mile charge in 20 minutes or less for about $20.

Subway did not specify how much it would cost consumers to charge their cars at their new charging stations.

According to the Department of Energy, the US has 50,765 public EV stations.