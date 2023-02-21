Save $180 on this Massimo Motor eBike for kids

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Like it or not, there's an eBike craze sweeping the nation. What once was a luxury item for hardcore enthusiasts is now a common sight on the roads and in the bike shops all across the country. If you've been looking for an affordable electric bicycle to get your kids started in the lifestyle, this is a great deal worth your consideration that could save you nearly $200.

The M Massimo electric bike is a great e-bike for kids. It maxes out at 15 mph, provides up to 6 hours of battery life on a charge and works for kids ages 3-5, but features an adjustable seat and handlebars that can be adjusted from 18 inches to 22 inches to fit kids ages 5 and up. The company says that "the E-16 Electric Balance Bike gives your little one a tailored introduction to a traditional bicycle, allowing them to gain the skills necessary to be a capable rider." It also features two 16-inch extra-large wheels, a single rear disc brake "for reliable and stable stopping" and last but certainly not least, a "comfort grip." If you're interested, click here to learn more and take advantage of the huge 33% off deal happening right now.

Key Features

Features a 350-watt motor

Maxes out at 15 mph

Provides up to 6 hours of battery life

Works for ages 3 - 5 but seat and handlebars can be adjusted to work for kids 5+

Provides a comfort grip

Sits on two 16-inch extra large wheels

$359.99 at Amazon