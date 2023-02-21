Just like the standard versions, the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models have been lightly refreshed. The styling and interiors have been updated, and the powertrain now has hybrid assist. Notably, though, these Competition variants are the only full-fledged M variants of the SUVs, with the regular M going away. And as far as performance, things are nearly unchanged compared to the previous Competition models.

Regardless of body style, you get the same engine and performance between the X5 and X6. It's a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, which is the same as last year's models. The difference is that there's now a 48-volt hybrid assist motor in the eight-speed automatic transmission. It offers up 12 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque to help with setting off from a light and to help with stop-start functions. The 0-to-60-mph run is still 3.7 seconds for both vehicles (despite the X6's 44 pound weight advantage). Top speed is limited to 155 mph stock, but the M Driver's Package raises it to 177 mph.

Chassis upgrades are basically the same as before. The chassis has additional bracing for greater rigidity. The adjustable shocks are retuned. The brakes are the same, too, with 15.6-inch drilled rotors and six-piston calipers up front, and 15-inch vented rotors with single-piston calipers in the back. It also has the electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential and user-customizable driver modes.

Visual updates mirror those of the regular X5 and X6 models. The lights have been slimmed down with similarly adjusted front kidney grilles. Black accents have been added to connect the kidneys to the lower center air intakes. The interior also gets updates, mainly the curved dual-display for instruments and infotainment. It also gets ambient light strips with crystal patterns, and these M Competition models have carbon fiber trim as standard.

The X5 and X6 M Competition models will start production in April following a public debut at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. The X5 starts at $123,295 and the X6 at $128,195.

Related video: