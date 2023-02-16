Ram recalls 340,000 heavy-duty Cummins-powered trucks for fire risk

Ram is notifying owners of over 340,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks to park outside due to the risk of a fire. The affected vehicles use an older type of heater-grid electrical connector that is no longer in use, according to the Associated Press. A similar recall was performed in 2021, covering a smaller number of trucks. Included in this latest recall are certain 2021-2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups along with Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab models.

Official documents for this latest fire-related recall have not yet been posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The similar 2021 recall, however, said, "Owners are advised to park these vehicles outside of buildings or structures, and not near other vehicles, until the vehicle has been remedied." So it's not surprising that CNBC reports that Stellantis is again advising owners to park their vehicles outside.

A total of 306,165 trucks affected by this recall were sold in the U.S., and 21,988 more were sold in Canada. The remaining 12,590 were sold outside of North America. All of the affected trucks are powered by Ram's 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine.