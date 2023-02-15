Mini Cooper SE Convertible revealed for electric top-down motoring

The electric Mini Cooper SE Convertible is officially a production car! Sadly, that production is exclusively slated for Europe right now, but if we all yell loudly enough, maybe we can get Mini to send some across the ocean.

In reality, the chances of the SE Convertible coming here are nearly zero, if not zero. Mini is only making 999 of them as a small series experiment of sorts. Its powertrain and battery pack is the same as the hardtop SE. That means it’s sporting a single front motor with 184 horsepower. The 0-62 mph time for the Convertible is 8.2 seconds, and the electrically operated soft top (with a Union Jack) can be deployed at speeds up to 18 mph. Range is just 125 miles on the optimistic WLTP cycle, which is considerably less than the hardtop’s max of 145 miles. Here in the U.S., the Mini SE is only rated for 114 miles on the EPA testing cycle. If Mini ever brought it here, we’d expect the Convertible to suffer a similarly proportioned range penalty.

Mini applies a number of unique exterior appointments to the SE Convertible. For starters, it’s only going to be available in either Enigmatic Black or White Silver. The door handles, side scuttles and light/grille surrounds are then finished in bronze. All of the logos and model lettering gets painted in a glossy black. Plus, the “E” logo is displayed across the front grille with a bronze finish.

You’ll notice “1 of 999” lettering on the side scuttles, and if you open the door to look at the sills, the same “1 of 999” emblem is present again. The steering wheel gets an “E” badge, and the interior is only available in a single spec. Black leather and heated seats come standard, and the glossy black trim does, too. Yellow accents, the same as you get in the Hardtop, all emphasize the electric nature of the car.

Production will take place in the Netherlands, and cars will begin shipping in April this year.

