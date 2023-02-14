Top 11 Lego Technic cars to buy on Amazon in February 2023

Lego is a timeless classic that never goes out of style. Whether you're a fan from way back or just getting started, there's a Lego Technic car for everyone. From affordable options starting at just $16 to more advanced sets up to $450, we've compiled 11 of the best Lego Technic vehicles available on Amazon right now.

If ever there was a gateway Lego Technic, this Grave Digger is it. At 212 pieces it is a relatively easy build, and for ages 7+ it’s a great way to see if the kids are interested in Lego without spending too much money. And for a pretty small Lego, it does a great job at capturing the essence of the Grave Digger, which is a struggle for some of the more advanced sets listed below.

One of my first and favorite model cars growing up was a first gen Ford Mustang GT350, so this GT500 for under $40 is right up my alley. At 544 pieces and made for ages 9 and up, the GT500 is a considerable step up from Grave Digger but a great starter to a Technic collection nonetheless. It isn’t the most accurate looking vehicle in this list, but the AR app and the fact that it can drive make it a worthwhile purchase.

Not a Ford fan? Not a problem. This Formula E Porsche 99X is the same price and better looking than the GT500. Even though there are 122 fewer pieces in this Porsche set, it has a level of detail seen in much more expensive Technic sets including numerous decals and a pull back motor.

This is the set I ended up going with for my nephew, not because I think it is the coolest, but because for the price, I think you get the most bang for your buck. 665 pieces is over 50% than the comparatively priced Porsche 99X and it also scratches the nostalgia itch for me: the first ever model vehicle I built was a yellow Jeep Wrangler Sahara. This Wrangler Rubicon has definitely had some aftermarket mods like the front winch which makes it one of the coolest Technic sets under $50.

A Lego Technic Ferrari or Lamborghini will set you back north of $300 and are rated for adults, but not all supercars are as exclusive. Enter the McLaren Senna GTR, which at a foot in length features moving engine parts, working doors and incredibly detailed decals. At 830 pieces it hits that perfect middle ground of looking great as a display and not too high end that you can’t play around with it.

The Corvette ZR1 in this stunning orange may be fewer pieces than the previous two, less expensive sets, but don’t let that stop you from going all in on this beauty. Like the McLaren it features moving pieces, but unlike the Senna this Corvette is two vehicles in one; it rebuilds into a working Hot Rod replica model as well.

At nearly twice the cost of the ZR1, this Raptor is a big step up in cost, age range and the amount of pieces. With nearly 1,400 pieces the Raptor is a project, so you better be ready to spend some time assembling it, but once you do you get a set measuring over 16 inches in length including a detailed interior, working hood, doors and tailgate, and a working steering wheel.

The second Porsche on this list is by far the most accurate and detailed. This 911, at well over 1,500 pieces, measures almost 20 inches long, features an incredibly detailed interior and a full-engine build, and was developed in partnership with Porsche. My favorite part is the incredibly detailed aerodynamic bodywork and headlights. Plus, it’s for ages 10+ so it isn’t just for the Porsche-loving adults out there.

When it comes to accuracy of the final build, this sub-$200 Land Rover Defender set beats out all of the competition, looking like an exact scale replica of the British off-roader. Like the other sets in its price range it features a detailed interior, with working doors and hood, but at over 2500 pieces it is quite the step up from anything else on this list so far. Aged 11 and up, it is a must for the Technic fanatics in your life, young and old.

$400 for a Lego set may seem outrageous to some, until they get a look at the Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. The case alone screams “worth it.” The moving parts include a V12 engine with moving pistons, steering, and front and rear suspension. The final build size is nearly two feet long, 5 inches high and 9 inches wide, making the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 perfect for displaying.

It should come as no surprise that a Lamborghini and a Ferrari are the two most expensive sets in this list, but the crown goes to the prancing horse from Italy. Details include steering, a V12 engine, an 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, opening butterfly doors, a removable roof and shock absorbers, making this the most detailed set money can buy. Approaching 4000 pieces this set is rated for adults only, which makes sense with its $450 price tag.

