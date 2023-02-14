Aston Martin reveals AMR23 Formula 1 car for 2023 season

Aston Martin took a Union Jack wrap off of its new Formula 1 race car today. The AMR23 marks the third wholly Aston Martin-branded car to race F1 in the modern era.

Finished in an eye-catching dark green, yellow and black livery, probably one of the best in F1, the car wears sponsorship from Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil company, and Cognizant, an American IT company. The AMR23 can be visually distinguished from last year's car by its larger mirrors and updated 2023-spec roll structure. However, Technical Director Dan Fallows said at the reveal that around two-thirds of the car would continue to evolve as the season progressed.

Aston Martin debuted the AMR23 at its brand new 37,000 square foot engineering facility at Silverstone Circuit in the UK. The campus will serve as the headquarters for the team and contains a state-of-the-art race simulator and wind tunnel. The revamp came courtesy of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, team owner and executive chairman of the Aston Martin car company.

The AMR23 will be driven by two-time Drivers' Championship winner Fernando Alonso, as well as Lance Stroll.

"The second half of 2022 showed real signs of progress as we worked hard on car development. For this year, our aim must be to build a car that can fully deliver on its performance potential from the first moment it hits the track," said Team Principal Mike Krack. "Making a strong start to the year, and then maintaining that momentum, is necessary if we are to make further advances towards the front of the grid."

The Aston Martin F1 team finished in seventh place for the 2022 season with a total of 55 points in the Constructors' Championship.

