GM recalls 55,000 trucks, SUVs for separating axles, fuel pump failures

General Motors issued four separate recalls covering eight of its truck and SUV models for issues related to fuel pump and half-shaft failure. In total, the four campaigns include more than 55,000 vehicles spread out over three brands and six model years, but they've sorted themselves neatly into two categories. Let's dive in.

Axle separation

Four models are being recalled for potential axle separation: The 2023 Cadillac XT5, 2023 GMC Acadia, 2023 Chevy Blazer and 2023 Chevy Traverse. The number of units affected is incredibly small (10 units each times two recalls, for a total potential population of just 20 cars). In each case, a small number left the factory with half-shaft assemblies that may have been missing the retention rings that keep them in place, possibly allowing the axles to separate or eject from the transmission. In the case of the XT5 and Acadia, it's the right-side axle assembly; Chevy dealers, however, will have to check the left side.

Fuel pump failure

Again, we have multiple vehicles being recalled for similar issues, but in this case they're a bit more distinct. The first of these recalls covers the 2021-2022 Chevy Equinox and 2022 GMC Terrain. GM says a supplier-initiated change may have led to fuel pumps shipping with inadequate clearances to allow for the prescribed flow of fuel, meaning the pump could starve the engine. Customers experiencing the issue may see a check engine light and experience engine hesitation. In some cases, the cars may not start at all. Chevy and GMC will replace the units in question with correctly specified pumps.

The second recall covers a fairly specific cross-section of GM's HD truck lines. 2017-2019 Silverado and Sierra HD trucks sold with the diesel engine and a dual-tank configuration may have shipped with a rear fuel pump that is susceptible to fouling by debris, preventing fuel from properly transferring to the front tank, or, in extreme cases, resulting in a collapse of the rear tank. This issue can lead to inaccurate/erratic fuel tank readings, engine hesitation, a check-engine light or failure to start.

In both cases, GM will inspect and replace faulty units free of charge for customers. Expect notifications to be delivered by March.

