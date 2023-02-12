Jeep 4xe Super Bowl commercial highlights modern version of 'Electric Boogie'

The Super Bowl is finally upon us, but for many people, the big game has nothing to do with who wins or loses. Advertisers spend millions for a 30-second or one-minute spot during the Super Bowl broadcast, and the commercials can create a buzz that lasts for weeks after the game. Jeep hopes to do just that with its one-minute Super Bowl spot highlighting the brand’s electrified off-roaders.

Jeep’s “Electric Boogie” commercial follows the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe in a variety of simulated off-road situations. Though fun, the soundtrack is the real star of the show. The song’s original artist, Marcia Griffiths, was joined by Grammy winner Shaggy, Jamila Falak, Amber Lee, and Moyann on the track. The modernized re-recording celebrates 40 years since Griffiths’ original track. Jeep said the song is available on streaming platforms today.

Though the commercial is making its debut at the Super Bowl, it’s intended for a global audience. Jeep sells vehicles in more than 100 countries and has acquired international rights to the new “Electric Boogie” for use when the ad airs worldwide. This year’s game will feature ads from automakers touting their electric street cred. General Motors teamed up with Will Farrell and Netflix on a clever EV ad, and Ram has a spot at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Even so, many automakers have bypassed the big game, as they look to save cash and get ahead of a potential economic downturn.

