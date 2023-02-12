2025 Ram 1500 REV revealed looking more like the current Ram

Say, "Hello," to the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, Ram's first-ever electric pickup truck. And while there are obvious design cues based on the Revolution concept, we're a bit surprised to see that a lot of the truck is carryover from the gas-powered Ram 1500 we know today.

Yes, the Revolution suggested a completely new exterior with wild lines, and a massive cab able to squeeze in a third row of seats. But the production REV only takes the front and rear-end designs and the wheel designs for itself. So it has the fancy LED headlights in a grille-less nose, and the taillights extend into the tailgate. And they've all been grafted on to the body and bed of the current model. Even the one glimpse of the interior shows that's basically the same as the current one, but possibly with an updated center screen and a screen in front of the passengers.

The Ram REV's hood isn't opened up in any shots, though the cut lines that extend into the front fascia suggests there probably is a front trunk like on the concept, the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV. Also, with the conventional cab and body, we're guessing the mid-gate from the Revolution Concept isn't reaching production.

The results are still certainly attractive, at least in the eyes of this author. But it does feel like a bit of a bait-and-switch after seeing the concept. It should still get the completely new STLA Frame chassis and, obviously, electric powertrain, just under a familiar shell. It's very much the Ford F-150 Lightning (which we like very much) strategy of combining familiarity with forward-thinking, rather than the more radical approach from Chevrolet.

If you like what you see, you can reserve a spot in line to order one. Just visit RamREV.com, fill out a form and pay a $100 refundable fee. Production of the truck starts next year and deliveries will begin at the end of 2024.

