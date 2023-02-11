Chicago Auto Show 2023
Tesla does a flip-flop by lifting Model Y car prices in China just a month after cutting them

Feb 11th 2023 at 9:00AM
An aerial view of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory. Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images
  • Tesla has raised the base price of its Model Y crossover in China, just a month after making cuts.
  • The price of a rear-wheel Model Y rose 0.8% to 259,900 yuan ($38,195.87) in the country.
  • Tesla has seen a surge in demand since it cut prices by up to 13.5% last month to stoke output.

Tesla has raised the starting price of its Model Y crossovers in China, just weeks after bringing in huge cuts that helped stoke demand among buyers in the reopening country.

The electric-vehicle maker has set a new base price of 261,900 yuan ($38,483.01) for the rear-wheel-drive version of the car-based SUV, according to its Chinese website. That's a rise of 2,000 yuan or 0.8%. The price of other Model Ys remains unchanged.

In January, Tesla twice slashed prices for its models in China, dropping the price of its Model Y by between 6% and 13.5% in a bid to boost demand at its Shanghai factory.

The price reductions have already been a huge success, going by a Wedbush survey of Chinese consumers who expect to purchase an electric vehicle this year. Nearly 70% said they've been positively influenced by the cuts to buy a Tesla

Last month's price cuts in China were quickly followed up in the U.S. days later, helping drive the surge in buyer interest.

Wedbush forecast that Tesla's stock could rally 35% this year, given that response. Shares in Elon Musk's carmaker are up over 68% this year so far as investors' appetite for tech stocks returns. 

Tesla has increased its EV market share in the country to 12.5% in January from 9% in December, Reuters reported.  

