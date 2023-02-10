Ford cuts Rivian stake to about 1%

Ford has cut its stake in Rivian to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the electric-vehicle maker.

Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4 billion in 2022, had said last week that the monetization of its stake in Rivian was "nearly complete". Ford held an 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.

Shares of Rivian fell 3.4% in afternoon trade. The stock had a poor run in 2022, losing about 82% of its value as the company reeled from supply chain disruptions and missed its full-year production target of 25,000 units.