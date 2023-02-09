Chicago Auto Show 2023
Lucid Air joins the EV price wars, gets a discount on some trims

Since it doesn't qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, here's $7,500

Feb 9th 2023 at 10:57AM
Lucid Group said Thursday that customers will get a $7,500 credit on buying certain variants of the Air luxury electric car, joining a price war started by market leader Tesla.

The battle has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups such as Rivian and Lucid to grab market share at a time when high borrowing costs and inflation have pinched consumer wallets.

Ford has also slashed prices of its electric crossover Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 in response to Tesla's price cuts.

Lucid's credit will be available to customers from Thursday on. It applies to the Touring and Grand Touring models of the Air series purchased before March 31 this year.

The company's cars are not eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August last year, as it exceeds the benefit's $55,000 price cap. Air Touring retails from $107,400, while the Grand Touring model starts at $138,000.

"We think our customers still deserve a $7,500 credit for choosing an EV," said Zak Edson, Lucid's Vice President of Sales and Service.

Lucid said in November that it had more than 34,000 orders in the third quarter, down by 3,000 from the second quarter, after it delivered about 1,400 vehicles and saw cancellations.

