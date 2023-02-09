The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Edition returns for 2023, this time marking two decades since the package first debuted way back on the TJ. Jeep marked 10 years of the Rubicon with the first Anniversary Edition in 2013, and the fundamental approach remains the same this time around: More than a sticker package, but not enough to be a separate model in its own right, and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is getting in on the action with an upgrade kit. Let's dive in.

The core bits of the package are identical whether you opt for the 4xe or 392, but those are your only two choices — the V6 and four-cylinder Rubicon variants aren't invited to the party. Exterior upgrades include a unique grille treatment, various badges and decals, a grille guard, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires (more on those momentarily), an integrated front trail camera, steel rock sliders, a Gorilla Glass windshield and some other bits here and there. 4xe models get a half-inch suspension lift and standard 33-inch tires; the 392 includes the Xtreme Recon package, which gets you a 2-inch lift and 35-inch KO2s. Inside, both get the telltale Rubicon red leather interior, all-weather mats and integrated auxiliary switches.

To make things a bit more interesting, AEV is offering a "20th Anniversary Level II" package that incorporates massive 37" tires (Hi, Bronco Raptor!) alongside a pile of AEV add-ons, including a 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein shocks,17-inch Savegre II wheels and an upgraded axle ratio for the 4xe (4.56:1, which is offered from the factory on the Rubicon 392). Combined, AEV says its upgrades improve the Rubicon's vital off-road stats to the tune of 14.2 inches of ground clearance; 37.1 inches max water fording; and approach, breakover and departure angles of 50, 33 and 43 degrees, respectively.

While the Rubicon's fundamentals really haven't changed in 20 years, the car market certainly has. Available exclusively on the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 392 models, the 2023 Rubicon 20th Anniversary Editions will start (yes, start) at $71,380 and $92,690, respectively (including $1,795 for destination).

If that wasn't eye-watering enough for you, the AEV Level II package adds another $22,978 (4xe) or $21,130 (392; yes, the V8 package is cheaper). Both of those prices are inclusive of something called an "upfit logistics charge," which sounds an awful lot like a destination charge by another name. You're reading that correctly; An AEV Level II Rubicon 392 Anniversary Edition is a $110,000 Wrangler.

