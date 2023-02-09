Chicago Auto Show 2023 | Tickets, dates and how to attend

It's February, so that means it's time to brave the cold in Chicago for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. It's the 115th show held, with the first exhibition way back in 1901.

Here are the details if you'd like to attend:

When

The Chicago Show has its press and industry days on February 9-10. And then on Saturday, February 11, the show opens to the public. The final public day will be February 20. Hours for the public days are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for the final day, which closes early at 8 p.m.

Where

The show is at McCormick Place, as always. The exact address is 2301 S. King Dr, Chicago, Illinois, 60616. The exhibits are split across the North and South Halls. A number of restaurants are open inside the convention center for food on site.

How to attend

Tickets will be available at the convention center during public days. Tickets are also available online at this link. Pricing is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older and for children 4 to 12. Children under 3 (part of the same family and with purchase of an adult ticket) are free.

McCormick Place has parking garages for visitors. Prices vary based on the lot. Lot B is the most affordable with parking at $16, and Lots A and C are $25. Parking after 6 p.m. is reduced to $11 for all three lots. Additionally, there are two bus routes with stops at McCormick Place (#3 King Drive and #21 Cermak. There is a CTA train station half a mile from the convention center, plus shuttles running from Metra stations to the show. You can find more information on all of these, here.

