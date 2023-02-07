Hennessey 'H700' C8 Corvette revealed, cranked to 708 supercharged horsepower

Hennessey's new supercharged H700 package for the C8 Corvette packs 708 horsepower (hence the name) and 638 pound-feet of torque — healthy increases over the C8's stock 490 hp and 465 lb-ft, and enough to give the Texas tuner's new offering a healthy advantage over the new Z06. And as an added bonus, you can probably get your hands on one quicker.

“The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table," said founder and CEO John Hennessey in the company's announcement. "Our exciting ‘H700’ supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock. Considering that our power and torque surpass the factory Z06, the Hennessey ‘H700’ is arguably the best value high-performance supercar in the world.”

This power comes from a relatively basic kit, comprising a centrifugal supercharger, optimized intake, intercooler and custom software. Hennessey also sells an optional cat-back exhaust if you want a little more aggression from the tailpipes. Hennessey also throws in custom graphics (peep the vinyl treatment in the photos above) and 19- or 20-inch wheels for a little extra scratch; visual upgrades or no, you get a numbered plaque and H700 badges.

The power adders can be had alone for $34,950 (on top of the purchase price of your C8, of course); if you want the visuals too, it'll set you back $49,950. You get a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty that can be honored at any of Hennessey's partner dealerships.

