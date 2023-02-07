Alfa Romeo C43 is ready for the 2023 Formula One season

Following rival Red Bull's lead, Alfa Romeo has become the second team to unveil the car it will race in the 2023 season of Formula One. (Haas has revealed its livery, but so far not the new season's car.) Called C43, the single-seater Alfa stands out from its predecessor with a new aerodynamic profile and a redesigned livery, among other changes.

The C43's red and black livery is the work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, which is the same design center that draws the storied Italian company's road cars. Alfa Romeo describes the C43 as an evolution of the C42, its predecessor, and it notes that a technical team led by Jan Monchaux developed it around a new, Ferrari-sourced power unit. It features several updates and numerous new parts, though full details haven't been released, and Alfa Romeo hopes the changes made to the C43 will allow its team to improve during the 2023 season.

"This car is an evolution of last year's, reflecting the new regulations and introducing major changes in the areas where we found improvements to be needed. I hope it's going to be quicker than the successful car we had last year, that's what matters most, and more reliable as well: We have put a lot of effort in this direction," said Monchaux, the technical director of Alfa Romeo's Formula One team.

Alfa Romeo will begin testing the C43 in Barcelona, Spain, in February, and it will then send the car to Bahrain for more testing ahead of the 2023 F1 season's first race. Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will drive for Alfa Romeo during the upcoming season.

And while the odds of non-professional drivers taking the C43 for a spin are low, anyone with or without a license will be able to drive it in the F1 2022 video game.