2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spied wearing light camouflage

The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is well on its way, and these latest spy photos give us a great look at the design and styling Mercedes has in store for its two-door sports car.

Just as we surmised from previous sets of spy shots, the AMG GT Coupe shares much of its design with the AMG SL. The two will share a platform, so that’s no big surprise. Most of Mercedes’ camo is strategically placed up front to obscure the final front bumper and grille design, but we all know to expect a Panamericana-style AMG radiator grille and a three-pointed star in the center. Lower side intakes are visible through the camo looking aggressive, and the LED headlights can be seen, too.

As for what’s totally exposed, the front hood features gentle, arcing lines that lead into a short, swooped-back windshield. The doors feature Mercedes’ electrically-operated pop-out door handles that sit flush with the car when locked or driving. A set of AMG wheels shroud big brakes hiding underneath, and Mercedes is showing off a blue paint option, as well.

In the rear, Mercedes covers almost all of the rear bumper and lower valence. That said, the cutlines in the rear hatch show that the AMG GT will feature a flush rear spoiler that deploys at speed. The rear LED taillights look as though they’re a similar size as the SL’s, but it’s difficult to tell differences between them. Way down below, this AMG GT is sporting quad round exhaust pipes. The SL’s V8-powered models (and many other V8-powered AMG products) feature trapezoidal tips. The only SL variant that has the round tips shown on this AMG GT is the four-cylinder-powered SL 43. It’s possible that this AMG GT tester has something other than the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, but we can’t know for certain which variant this one is specifically.

We expect the new AMG GT to launch sometime this year as a 2024 model year vehicle, so look out for a full reveal during the 2023 calendar year.

Related video: