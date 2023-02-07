2024 Mazda CX-90 pricing starts at just over $40,000

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is bigger, more powerful and more efficient than the CX-9 it's replacing. And surprisingly, it won't cost much more than that car, either. The CX-90 base model starts at $40,970, a little more than $900 greater than the base CX-9.

For that, you get quite a bit. You get the new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six that makes 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque (or if you want to run 87-octane fuel, 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque). Regardless, it's much more power than the old four-cylinder. Plus you now get standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is improved by 2 mpg combined, to 25 mpg. City and highway fuel economy are 23 and 28 mpg respectively.

The CX-90 plug-in hybrid is quite a bit more expensive, though. Part of that is because it's only available on higher trims, with the lowest one being the Preferred trim. It starts at $48,820, and when compared to a six-cylinder CX-90 Preferred, it's $4,000 more to get the plug-in hybrid powertrain. It uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder and larger electric motor to generate 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It also has a 17.8-kWh battery pack that provides some amount of electric range. Unfortunately, Mazda hasn't given fuel economy and electric range yet, but they're undoubtedly better than the six-cylinder.

Pricing for all trim levels and engines are listed below:

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select: $40,970 Preferred: $44,820 Preferred Plus: $47,275 Premium: $50,275 Premium Plus: $54,325 S: $53,125 S Premium: $57,825 S Premium Plus: $61,325

CX-90 PHEV Preferred: $48,820 Premium: $54,275 Premium Plus: $58,325



Standard features for the CX-90 include LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, shift paddles, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, power hatch, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear-cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, driver attention alert, rear passenger alert, automatic headlights and automatic wipers.

Seating layouts range from eight passengers with two rear bench seats to six passengers with rear captain's chairs. Higher trims get additional drive modes, and the six-cylinder is available with 5,000-pound towing capacity. Other noteworthy features on higher trims include larger infotainment and instrument screens (up to 12.3 inches each), upgraded automatic emergency braking and lane-keep systems, wireless phone charging and mirroring, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, higher grade leather, wood trim and hanging-stitch trim.

The CX-90 goes on sale this spring.

