2024 BMW X5 and X6 revealed with new powertrains, equipment

BMW announced Tuesday that updated X5 and X6 crossovers will be introduced for the 2024 model year featuring updated powertrains, some equipment shuffling and minor styling tweaks. Not surprisingly, this comes at a cost. Both models are creeping upwards by between $3,000 and $4,000 depending on style and trim. Such has been the way of things in the business lately, but it's noteworthy nonetheless. Both get revised interior and exterior elements, with the cabin getting most of the attention. Central to the experience is BMW's updated infotainment system, which incorporates a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch central display behind a single curved piece of glass. The tech powering this setup is a known quantity — and one we're not universally thrilled by, thanks to its dependence on touchscreen menus for some key features — but at least the iDrive 8 controller remains. Both models now get faux leather sport seats as standard equipment.

In accounting for new equipment, BMW shuffled some of the X5 and X6 options around. Notably, BMW's electromagnetically controlled Adaptive M Suspension is now standard on the X5 M60i, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 M60i models and optional on X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i. The Driving Assistant Professional package is also now available with Highway Assistant, allowing for hands-free driving on certain limited-access highways at speeds of up to 85 mph. The two also share (for the most part) an updated set of powertrains. Both the I6 and V8 have been updated to integrate with BMW's 48-volt electrical architecture, which is now embraced platform-wide. The 3.0-liter I6 in both 40i variants now produces 375 horsepower (up from 335 on the outgoing model) and 383 pound-feet of torque (a bump of 51 lb-ft). The 48V mild-hybrid system kicks in another 16 lb-ft of peak torque, but can contribute up to 147 lb-ft under certain circumstances (mostly to supplement and smooth the torque output of the ICE engine). BMW says this is good enough to propel the AWD-equipped xDrive40i models to 60 in just 5.2 seconds. The 4.4-liter V8's power output carries over despite its mechanical improvements; It produces 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and makes the M60i variants (previously M50i) 8/10ths of a second quicker to 60 (4.2 seconds) than their I6 equivalents.

