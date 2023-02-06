Porsche Panameras recalled for potential fire risk

Porsche is recalling nearly 25,000 Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo luxury cars from model years 2018-2022 (including standard, S, 4S, GTS and Turbo models) to address a potential issue with a component of their air conditioning systems. Humidity intrusion into the external pump in the Panamera's climate control loop can cause a short circuit, which can damage the pump and its wiring harness. If this progresses sufficiently, it could result in a fire.

"On the affected vehicles, there is a possibility of humidity ingress into the external coolant pump for the climate control system," Porsche's defect report to NHTSA said. "This could cause a short circuit and, in some instances, thermal damage to the external coolant pump. In rare circumstances, the thermal damage to the harness could progress if left unnoticed and result in vehicle fire."

Porsche says customers whose cars are exhibiting the issue may receive warning messages regarding the climate control system, though Porsche notes that its Auto Rest feature (which operates on residual heat after the car has been shut off) would allow the HVAC to run while the car is unoccupied, meaning the warning message may be displayed for an empty cabin.

The fix is relatively simple; Porsche will replace the pump with an updated design that is not prone to this type of failure. It comes from a new supplier and will have a different part number. Porsche says its customers should be notified of the campaign beginning in March.

Related video: