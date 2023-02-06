Kawasaki's new Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition sport bike: Speed and style for under $10K

The formula to build speed in a car is simple: Find a decent platform, add power, brakes, and suspension, and hit the road. But this can cost a lot of money. Motorcycles, specifically road-legal sport bikes, are insanely quick and usually come that way from the factory. The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition offers mind-bending speed and outlandish styling for a modest starting price of $9,699.

The Kawasaki brings a host of go-fast goodies that should catch your eye if you’re looking for cheap speed. It’s powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline-four with a 16,000-rpm redline, though the company hasn’t shared exact output numbers yet. It’s paired with several race-inspired technologies, including an assist and slipper clutch, which can force the clutch hub and operating plate apart during intense engine braking to prevent the rear wheel from skidding. The bike’s traction control also allows the rider to dial in the desired assistance. Kawasaki said its software judges position relative to the road or track surface instead of a horizontal plane to provide more accurate traction settings during cornering.

The Kawasaki Quick Shifter system allows riders to shift without a clutch at full throttle for quicker acceleration. When the rider engages the shift lever, the ECU briefly cuts ignition to enable the clutchless shift. Three selectable power modes alter engine output to suit the conditions. Kawasaki positioned the rear suspension closer to the bike’s center of gravity for better space management and to allow a larger exhaust pre-chamber.

Kawasaki said the riding position is aggressive but ergonomic, providing good wind protection and aerodynamics with a comfortable feel. The brake and clutch levers offer five position settings to suit different hand sizes, and the seat design enables quick repositioning for track riding while maintaining comfort on longer rides.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition goes on sale in spring. Though it offers a reasonable starting price – at least compared to cars – buyers can drive the price tag higher with several accessories, including a $369 frame slider set, a $140 radiator screen, and more.