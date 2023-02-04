'The Crew Motorfest' launches this year

While "Forza Horizon" and "Need for Speed" remain some of the biggest names in open-world racing games, they're certainly not the only ones. Less prominent has been "The Crew" from Ubisoft, and the third installment of the series is launching this year.

It's called "The Crew Motorfest," and unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn't revealed much about it. With the announcement comes the trailer at the top, which showcases the Lamborghini Sian roadster, Shelby Cobra 427, Lamborghini Urus and Ford Bronco. We also made out a Ram 1500 in the below screenshot, but couldn't quite tell if it's a modified regular 1500, or a TRX. All of the vehicles are shown ripping around the game's new setting, the island of O'ahu in Hawaii.

What's a bit unusual is that there are no signs of some of the interesting gimmicks of the last two games. The first one boasted a map that represented the entire United States (albeit warped and truncated to make it all navigable in reasonable amounts of time). The second one featured airplanes and boats and the ability to switch between any of them at the press of a button. All that we can see so far is cars only, and a much less ambitious map. But Ubisoft may be waiting to share more later.

The game launches officially sometime this year, but the game is open for early access right now. That's just for PC, but console early access will come later. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, but also last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

