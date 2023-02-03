F1 champion Red Bull unveils 2023 car, celebrates Ford partnership

Formula One world champion Red Bull took its season launch to the United States on Friday with a spray of pyrotechnics in front of a rapt, standing room-only Manhattan crowd as fans braved the bitter cold outside.

“It's a great feel, you know, it looks good, but you want to have a car that suits your driving style, and you are able to do be confident with and be able to take the maximum out of it. It's very important,” said Red Bull Racing driver Checo (Sergio) Perez.

The event also served as the unveiling of a new partnership with the Ford Motor Company, which will partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build engines for Red Bull, in a show of confidence for the sport's U.S. popularity.

Ford will return to Formula One with the reigning champions in 2026 after an absence of more than 20 years.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 using 100% sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Red Bull are currently using V6 turbo hybrid engines made by former partner Honda in Japan and last year called off talks with Porsche.

Meet the #RB19 🤘 Our car for the 2023 #F1 season 💪 pic.twitter.com/ilCfMQMxW4 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2023

“This is fantastic for us because as we started on our journey of becoming an engine manufacturer, to now sign an agreement with Ford, where they become a partner in this project for the new 2026 Formula One regulations, we're able to draw on all their knowledge and expertise, particularly on the EV side with the electrification and the battery technology and cell technology and software technology that they have,” said Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner. “So, for us, it's a great, it's a great partnership. It also opens us up to the U.S. market more, which is so important to Formula One and, and to Red Bull.”

Las Vegas will join Austin and Miami as the third race in the United States in the 2023 calendar as F1 looks to make further inroads into the lucrative market.