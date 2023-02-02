One-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée sells for over $10 million at auction

The one and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée has become the most expensive new car ever sold at an auction. RM Sotheby's sold it in Paris for precisely €9,792,500 including the buyer's premium, a sum that represents approximately $10.8 million at the current conversion rate.

For context, the Profilée makes the standard Chiron (which is sold-out) look like a bargain. Bugatti charged about $3 million for it, meaning the anonymous collector who took home the one-off car could have bought three regular Chiron models instead. With that said, we're not 100% surprised by the result: in addition to being a unique car, the Profilée stands out as the last W16-powered car available from Bugatti.

Bugatti didn't envision the Profilée as a one-off; far from it. The model was developed with limited production in mind as a toned-down version of the Pur Sport that puts a bigger focus on touring than on handling. Changes such as wider front air dams, a bigger grille, and a small rear wing with a hollow middle section change the coupe's aerodynamic profile, and Bugatti also tweaked the steering and suspension systems. Shorter ratios in the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission make the Profilée the quickest evolution of the Chiron.

Production should have been capped at 30 units globally, but Bugatti canned the project after it filled all of the available Chiron build slots. There's no word on who bought the Chiron Profilée or where it's off to, so keep your eyes peeled at the next cars and coffee gathering.

