2024 Cadillac Lyriq finally adds a leather interior

Ready for more news on the Cadillac Lyriq? Cadillac giveth and taketh away with its luxury electric crossover, inserting a new entry-level Tech trim into the lineup that lowers the model's starting price that, as a commenter noted, paradoxically omits a lot of tech. GM Authority reports exterior color options and interior choices will also grow. Inside, Perforated Inteluxe seating available in either Noir or Sky Cool Gray has been Hobson's choice up to now — "Inteluxe" being fancy code for fake leather — contrasted with Dark Ash Cluster open-pore trim. The 2024 Lyriq Tech will be stuck with non-perforated black leatherette and genuine aluminum trim. Two new Nappa leather interiors will suit buyers with larger budgets ready to splurge on the top-shelf Luxury 3 and Sport 3 trims. The $3,990 Nappa Leather Package is said to include perforated front- and second-row seats, leather on the upper instrument panel, doors, and armrests, Dark Ash wood trim, and illuminated tread plates. Color choices will be Oxford Stone with Garnet accents or Juniper with Sky Cool Gray accents.

The Lyriq Debut Edition launched with two colors available, Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic. Cadillac added Crystal White Tricoat and Opulent Blue Metallic during the launch of series production cars. Those are the only four colors available at the time of writing on the Lyriq page at Cadillac's retail web site. GMA says Satin Steel Metallic is done for, and five more hues are inbound for 2024: Argent Silver Metallic, Celestial Metallic, Emerald Lake Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat.

Argent Silver will be free of charge, Crystal White Tricoat and Radiant Red Tintcoat cost $1,225, the rest add $625 to the MSRP. The seven non-black colors can be paired with a black roof for an additional $800.

Related video: