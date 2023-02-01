Bizzarrini comes back from the dead with V12-powered supercar

Born-again Italian supercar manufacturer Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new car in several decades. Called Giotto, a name borrowed from the company's founder, the limited-edition model was developed to offer a luxurious interior, a head-turning design and a powerful V12.

This isn't Bizzarrini's first attempted comeback; it notably tried to launch a car called P538 in 2008 but ultimately shelved the project. It was revived again in 2020 and built its first continuation car two years later, but the Giotto is a clean-sheet design with a handful of familiar elements. One is the engine: technical details won't be released until later in 2023 but we already know that power comes from a naturally-aspirated, Lamborghini-derived V12. Mid-mounted, it spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

What the company means by "Lamborghini-derived" isn't clear. We're guessing the engine is the one that powered the Aventador, which retired in 2022. Its successor is due out in 2023 with a new V12, so it's not far-fetched to think Bizzarrini bought the rights to the old one.

Chris Porritt, an engineer whose resume includes positions at Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac, is in charge of modifying the engine for use in the Giotto. "We have a very clear vision for the Giotto, defined ultimately by how it makes a driver feel," he explained in a statement.

Giorgetto Giugiaro enlisted the help of his son Fabrizio to give the Giotto a low-slung design characterized by rounded lines and a wrap-around windshield. The body panels are made with carbon fiber to keep weight in check, and a handful of styling cues (such as the vents on the edge of the front end) link the car to its predecessors, though it's far from retro. Photos of the rear end haven't been released yet.

Bizzarrini unveiled the Giotto as a limited-edition model, but there's no word yet on how many examples will be built or when the final model will make its debut. More details about the car will be announced throughout 2023, and testing is scheduled to begin in 2024.

