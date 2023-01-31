Haas previews 2023 Formula One livery ahead of new car reveal

North Carolina-based Haas will compete in the 2023 season of Formula One with a new car. While the team isn't ready to completely unveil the model yet, it previewed the livery designed for it by showcasing it on a digital rendering of the racer it competed with during the 2022 season.

The outgoing white, red, and blue colors will be replaced by a new look that's primarily black. The top part of the car — which is called VF-23; no relation to VinFast's range of EVs — is white, the front and rear spoilers are red, and the logo of the team's sponsors are scattered across the body. One sponsor that seemingly won't make a comeback is Uralkali; it was dropped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look, which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner," said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner in a statement. Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will drive the new cars.

Haas hasn't revealed when it will fully unveil the VF-23, and it hasn't detailed the changes it's making for the 2023 season. We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out: The new car is scheduled to make its on-track debut during the pre-season tests scheduled to take place Feb. 23-25 in Bahrain. The first race of the 2023 season is the Bahrain Grand Prix happening on Sunday, March 3.

Related video: