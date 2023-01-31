2011-2019 Ford Explorer trim detachment under investigation by NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced late last week that it has opened an investigation into the last-generation Ford Explorer (model years 2011-2019) after more than 160 reports of windshield trim pieces detaching from the car's body at highway speeds. That number includes some from drivers of other vehicles who were struck by flying debris.

NHTSA's Office of Defect Investigations has so far received 164 reports of separate incidents. So far, none have resulted in accident or injury. An investigation is the first step toward a potential recall campaign. If one were to be initiated by Ford, NHTSA estimates that the campaign could include more than 1.8 million vehicles sold over the vehicle's lifespan.

