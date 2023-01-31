The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been updated for 2024, though it's difficult to tell on the surface. It does have tweaked front and rear fascias, and the interior has the new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. But all the noteworthy updates are buried deeper with powertrain revisions and feature changes, the biggest of which is the GLE 400 e 4Matic plug-in hybrid.
The GLE 400 e combines the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 134-horsepower electric motor. Total output is 381 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, which makes it the second-most powerful non-AMG GLE. Oddly, for a plug-in hybrid, Mercedes didn't disclose battery capacity or electric range. But it will be possible to charge it quickly. No exact times were given, but with the optional charging system, it's capable of DC fast charging at speeds up to 60-kW. The standard charging system doesn't handle DC fast charging, but can get speeds up to 11-kW from a Level 2 AC charger.
The other GLE-Class models all have 48-volt mild-hybrid assist now, and some models now make more power. The GLE 350 makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet from its turbocharged inline-six (an increase of 13 horsepower). The GLE 580 increases power and torque to 510 hp and 538 pound-feet. And the AMG GLE 53 has the same 429 horsepower, but torque rises from 384 pound-feet to 413. The GLE 53 also gets to 60 mph faster, down to 4.9 seconds from 5.2. The GLE 350 and GLE 63 S have the same outputs as before: 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet for the 350, and 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet for the 63 S.
- Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé | 2023
Mercedes has made some tweaks to features across the board. There's an Off-Road Engineering Package now for the GLE 580 that adds a skid plate and, with air suspension, an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance. Mercedes updated the Off-Road drive mode with a display that can display gradient, roll angle and steering angle. On vehicles with the surround-view camera system, it can simulate the view directly under the nose of the SUV.
A Trailer Route Planner is now available with navigation. It has information about any parts of a route with height, weight and width restrictions. And if the driver inputs the trailer information, the navigation will automatically route around any of those obstacles it can't clear.
Finally, the AMG models have a few more standard features. The GLE 53 picks up variable exhaust, augmented reality navigation, memory seating, parking assist, leather upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats. The GLE 63 S gains an air purifier and perfume system and head-up display.
The new GLEs will hit dealers this year. Stay tuned for details on pricing and plug-in hybrid specs in the near future.
