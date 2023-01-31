The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been updated for 2024, though it's difficult to tell on the surface. It does have tweaked front and rear fascias, and the interior has the new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. But all the noteworthy updates are buried deeper with powertrain revisions and feature changes, the biggest of which is the GLE 400 e 4Matic plug-in hybrid.

The GLE 400 e combines the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 134-horsepower electric motor. Total output is 381 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, which makes it the second-most powerful non-AMG GLE. Oddly, for a plug-in hybrid, Mercedes didn't disclose battery capacity or electric range. But it will be possible to charge it quickly. No exact times were given, but with the optional charging system, it's capable of DC fast charging at speeds up to 60-kW. The standard charging system doesn't handle DC fast charging, but can get speeds up to 11-kW from a Level 2 AC charger.

The other GLE-Class models all have 48-volt mild-hybrid assist now, and some models now make more power. The GLE 350 makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet from its turbocharged inline-six (an increase of 13 horsepower). The GLE 580 increases power and torque to 510 hp and 538 pound-feet. And the AMG GLE 53 has the same 429 horsepower, but torque rises from 384 pound-feet to 413. The GLE 53 also gets to 60 mph faster, down to 4.9 seconds from 5.2. The GLE 350 and GLE 63 S have the same outputs as before: 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet for the 350, and 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet for the 63 S.