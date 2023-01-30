A traffic stop in Atlanta this past weekend didn’t quite go as planned. As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while an officer was outside of his vehicle, an individual hopped into the police officer’s Ford Explorer Interceptor and sped away. What happened after that is where things got extra wild, and almost deadly.

The suspect who fled the scene in the police car — flashing emergency lights turned on — made it about 8 miles before crashing and rolling the vehicle. Unfortunately, the thief happened to roll the SUV directly in between and straddling two train tracks. Video (below) shows where the Explorer Interceptor wound up in relation to the train tracks.

According to the Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Police Department’s Air Unit was summoned for this chase, and they were the ones who ultimately located the vehicle on the ground and directed ground officers to the scene. Once police arrived, they worked to extract the joyrider from the cop car. In the video, you can hear a train horn sound as officers work to get the suspect out of the vehicle. Just seconds after officers successfully pull the suspect through the broken window of the police car, the approaching train slams into the Explorer. How about that timing?

The individual who was pulled from the police car was taken to the Fulton County jail, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is facing charges of “theft by taking, reckless driving, obstruction, damage to city property, and fleeing and eluding.”