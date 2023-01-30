We tune in for it all — the football, the halftime show, and the commercials (we especially love the car commercials). Whether you’re enjoying the game alone or with a huge party, a good setup will elevate the viewing experience. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite things to pair with pizza, beer, and wings for a super Super Bowl 2023 viewing party.

TVs

When purchasing a TV, it’s good to consider what you’ll be using it for so you can select the technical specs that will best support your needs. Sports, like football, have a lot of movement. To help reduce motion blur (you can’t eliminate it) you’ll want a TV for your Super Bowl party with a higher refresh rate (60 to 120 Hz) anything higher (240Hz or more) isn’t worth the huge price markup.

This QLED from Samsung has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s expensive, but if you’re looking for a high-end option the Samsung QLED series is near the top of the mountain. If you’re looking to make the leap to 8K be prepared to pay even more.

Not “cheap” but certainly a more affordable option at under $700, this 65-inch Sony has great reviews. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, so it won’t be as good as the Samsung at reducing motion blur, but most viewers likely won’t even notice.

You’ll sacrifice a little bit on size, but this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is one of the better deals currently on Amazon.

Sound bars

Most TVs offer a fine out-of-the-box sound for most viewers, but to really add dimension to your Super Bowl parties you’ll want a dedicated sound system. From a full-on surround sound system with subwoofer, amp, and six speakers to one simple bluetooth-enabled sound bar, there are a ton of ways to create a more complete audio-visual experience.

There’s no use in spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a TV if you’re going to experience the game through the TV's tiny built-in speakers. That’s where a sound bar, or better yet, surround sound system comes in. This 2.1 option from JBL isn’t cheap, but half of watching TV is the sound, so why skimp on quality?

While having a subwoofer and a sound bar is much better than what your TV comes with, 5.1 surround sound will make you feel like you should be wearing cleats.

Coolers

Gotta keep the food and drinks cool! If you have the space you might want to consider an extra fridge or freezer for your basement, garage, or den. If you want something less permanent and less bulky, you might want an inflatable cooler you can easily store when it’s not needed. Here are a few great options to consider for every budget.

This compact option is a stylish dorm-style fridge. A cost-effective second fridge for office, garage, or den. It has two doors to keep fresh food and drinks separated from frozen items but at only 3.2 cubic feet space is limited so if you're in need of storage for a lot of food and multiple cases of drinks you're going to want to look elsewhere.

This waterproof inflatable serving bar is lightweight, portable, and reusable. A great option if you’d prefer a more temporary setup for your Super Bowl party. Just inflate, fill with ice and you’re ready to add food and drinks. Designed for indoor or outdoor use. When the party is over just drain excess water from the drain plug in the bottom of the cooler, let it dry, fold it up and place it in storage until the next party.

With a 5-liter storage capacity (stores up to 9 cans) this Frigidaire is by far the smallest powered option on our list but at only $56 it’s also the cheapest. It's a great option if you’re looking for just a little bit of extra space for your TV room but don’t want to spend a lot. Also, if you camp, you could easily add this portable unit to your overlanding kit. It has a built-in handle so just grab and go!

Portable generators

A potential behind-the-scenes hero for any Super Bowl watch party, portable or whole house generators are that bit of kit you hope you never have to use. Here are a few worth considering to keep the game going in even the most inclement weather.

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there and a perfect choice to power a get-together for the Big Game. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurately track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode, so it shouldn't overpower the play calls. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

Portable generators are great for camping, partying or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out, and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators alike. The GP3300i model is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs, so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.

