This electric pedal assist bike is designed for the outdoorsy family

For the outgoing family that loves an outdoor adventure, Urban Arrow Family bikes could be the mobility you’ve been hoping for. The electric pedal assist bicycles are designed for active families that like to ride together around the city or park. Urban Arrow claims its Family bike can carry up to four passengers in the “cargo” section. With the help of the electric pedal assist it can reach up to 15.5 miles per hour and can provide 31 miles of range when fully charged. The Urban Arrow Family bike has a max weight capacity of 551 pounds and a wide array of accessories to choose from. Learn more at na.urbanarrow.com

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.