GM considers a small electric truck, BMW M3 CS revealed | Autoblog Podcast #765

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The duo kicks things off by discussing news of a possible compact electric pickup truck by Chevy. They also touch on Ford's $2,500 offer to folks who give up their Bronco allocation, the 2024 BMW M3 CS reveal, prospects of an electric Volvo minivan and Hagerty's list of five still-affordable classics that gained value last year. The two also talk about the cars they're driving, including the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and our long-term BMW 330e PHEV.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #765

