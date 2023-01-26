Mazda CX-90 drops another teaser, this time with interior bits revealed

Mazda has dropped yet another teaser for its upcoming CX-90 luxury SUV. This time, the focus is on the interior. From what we can see, the rear-wheel-drive three-rower with inline-six power sure looks like a sumptuous place to take a drive.

It's the latest in Mazda's series of "unboxing" videos, hosted by actor Hiroyuki Sanada. Of course, since this is a teaser, most of the shots feature extreme closeups. That gives us an intimate look at the details, and it looks like Mazda designers did indeed sweat them.

For example, an insert on a perforated leather seat isn't simply a swath of black cloth. There's a hint of gray peeking through, hearkening to the textiles used in a nice suit. The dash and door panels appear to be upholstered in a wool-like fabric. Neighboring brightwork is textured with lines rather than flat. The stitching in the dashboard isn't just the standard pattern you see in cars, but a traditional Japanese style used to bind paper. It's all very deluxe-feeling.

Mazda designer Yasutake Tsuchida also introduces a new exterior color, Artisan Red. It's a lot darker than the Mazda signature Soul Red we've come to know, mixed in with black.

A separate peek at the center stack reveals an array of physical buttons, a plus for those who don't like touchscreens. It appears Mazda's infotainment screen interface is still there at the top of the dash, operated via touch or by command knob on the center console. A traditional PRNDL gear selector remains; thankfully it has not been replaced by an array of buttons.

The CX-90 has been teased for a while now, but this should be the last. The global reveal takes place next Monday, January 31.

All of this is paired with Mazda's new 3.3-liter turbo straight-six, which makes 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, a very tidy package.