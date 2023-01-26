Chrysler recalls Pacifica Hybrids for stalling issue, fire risk

The 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid began last year with a recall over a fire risk that's been rectified. The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV from the 2017 to 2023 model years is starting this year with a recall over a potential stalling issue that's going to need some time to get sorted out. Two low voltage writing harnesses have been implicated in causing a short in a transmission wiring connector. If that happens, the engine can shut down without warning — a suboptimal situation when driving. Chrysler parent company Stellantis says 67,000 Pacifica PHEVs are potentially affected in the U.S., but it suspects the problem to be limited to 0.2% of the recall population. The company has been made aware of 242 warranty claims, 59 field reports, and six customer assistance records based around the issue, but knows of no accidents, injuries, nor fatalities attributable to the harness situation.

This is another software issue, so it's going to take a moment to code and vet a solution. In the meantime, the company is working on software update for the power inverter for the 2017 and 2018 model years and an update for the instrument panel cluster for the 2019 to 2023 model years if necessary. Based on what the automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the updates don't resolve the problem, they are about "providing messaging to the customer [so the customer has] sufficient drive time to exit traffic." A permanent resolution comes later.

The automaker will begin notifying owners on or about March 8 of this year regarding a trip to the dealer for the new software. In the meantime, owners can contact Fiat Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to internal recall number 03A, or get in touch with the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov in reference to campaign number 23V010000.

