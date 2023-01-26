Recalls

Chrysler recalls Pacifica Hybrids for stalling issue, fire risk

Another software related short circuit could affect the transmission

Jan 26th 2023 at 8:45AM
Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan.
  • The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper features unique exterior Brilliant Orange badging, wheel accents and graphics.
  • The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper rolls on 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels on the Hybrid) that are Luster Gray, as are the center caps, which feature a Brilliant Orange Chrysler wing badge logo.
  • The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper name owns a unique origin story, as Chrysler engaged with the brand’s social media followers to christen the vehicle. Road Tripper earned the most votes in a list of vehicle names offered in a Chrysler social media poll.
  • The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper features unique exterior Brilliant Orange badging, wheel accents and graphics.
  • Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper content includes Mopar all-weather floor mats to help protect the interior. Additional content includes a roof rack compatible with a range of Mopar carriers and best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 3,600 pounds with included Trailer Tow Group (on gas-powered models).
The 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid began last year with a recall over a fire risk that's been rectified. The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV from the 2017 to 2023 model years is starting this year with a recall over a potential stalling issue that's going to need some time to get sorted out. Two low voltage writing harnesses have been implicated in causing a short in a transmission wiring connector. If that happens, the engine can shut down without warning — a suboptimal situation when driving. Chrysler parent company Stellantis says 67,000 Pacifica PHEVs are potentially affected in the U.S., but it suspects the problem to be limited to 0.2% of the recall population. The company has been made aware of 242 warranty claims, 59 field reports, and six customer assistance records based around the issue, but knows of no accidents, injuries, nor fatalities attributable to the harness situation.

This is another software issue, so it's going to take a moment to code and vet a solution. In the meantime, the company is working on software update for the power inverter for the 2017 and 2018 model years and an update for the instrument panel cluster for the 2019 to 2023 model years if necessary. Based on what the automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the updates don't resolve the problem, they are about "providing messaging to the customer [so the customer has] sufficient drive time to exit traffic." A permanent resolution comes later.

The automaker will begin notifying owners on or about March 8 of this year regarding a trip to the dealer for the new software. In the meantime, owners can contact Fiat Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to internal recall number 03A, or get in touch with the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov in reference to campaign number 23V010000.

Featured Gallery2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper package

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Information

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
