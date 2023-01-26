The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will make its stateside debut at the Chicago Auto Show next month, bringing an end to months of suspense regarding the rugged little crossover's updated U.S. specifications. OK, so maybe it's not quite that dramatic, but the little lifted hatchback has quickly become Subaru's U.S. best-seller — more than 155,000 Crosstreks rolled out last year, slightly ahead of Outback. And Crosstrek gives the Forester and Outback serious competition for utility volume. So while it may not be poised to set the world on fire, it's certainly relevant to a large chunk of new-car buyers.

The refreshed Crosstrek was shown in September, so we already know what it looks like. The underlying platform is a known quantity too; it's the same revision of the (excellent) small global chassis that underpins the updated WRX and ROW market Levorg. We've also seen the interior, which very predictably borrows from the same sources.

The most significant remaining mystery surrounding Subaru's updated runabout is the potential for powertrain updates. The Japanese Crosstrek was shown with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mated to an "e-BOXER" electric motor. We're not sure if that tech is coming to America or if we'll get the same 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder options available in the outgoing model. We're also not certain whether the dedicated plug-in hybrid model will soldier on or be quietly put out to pasture.

In any event, we don't have long to wait. The 2023 Chicago Auto Show media preview takes place Feb. 9-10. The unveiling will be livestreamed here.

