'Forza Motorsport' launching with 500 cars, amazing graphics

With "Forza Motorsport" having been announced last year for spring 2023, it's about time we heard more about the game. And we finally have details on the racing simulator following the Xbox and Bethesda video announcement. While more details have yet to be fleshed out, we finally have some idea of how many cars and locations to look for, plus some information about the upgrades developer Turn10 Studios have made.

The game will launch with a total of 500 cars, 100 of which have not been featured in a Forza Motorsport title yet. That probably includes some cars never featured in any Forza title before, but it could also include some cars that were added to the Horizon series that never crossed over. The developers emphasize that more modern race cars will be included, and customization will be a big feature, too. Apparently there are "800 unique upgrades" across the cars on offer. And Turn10 didn't give the whole car list, but it did provide the cars shown so far, and they're listed below.

As for courses, the number of track layouts wasn't given, but there will be 20 locations, some of which will certainly have multiple course configurations. Five of the locations are new to the series, including the Kyalami race track in South Africa.

Turn10 noted that just about every aspect of the game has been upgraded including the physics system, sound effects, graphics and even the dirt and damage systems. In the words of Turn10: "We’re simulating paint thickness, chipping and directionality of damage, while layering dirt so it accumulates in a realistic manner in low-pressure areas like recesses and alcoves"

Real-time weather and time of day are featured, and each track is affected by different temperatures, moisture and rubber build-up. The clouds are procedurally generated, too. All of which is impressive, though also featured in "Gran Turismo 7."

Forza will have a leg up over Gran Turismo with real-time graphics. It will be able to run at 4K resolution with ray-tracing enabled during races, all at 60 frames per second. In "Gran Turismo 7" ray tracing is restricted to replays, photo modes and menus, and the frame rate only reaches 30 frames per second. It all looks pretty spectacular in the video at top, though some of the car models still look like old ones from a few games back, which hurts the look.

"Forza Motorsport" was originally slated for spring of 2023. Turn10 didn't give a more specific date, and the trailer conspicuously omits "spring" from the estimated release date. So it's possible it will come out a little later. It will launch on the Xbox Series line of consoles and for PCs running Windows 10 or 11.

