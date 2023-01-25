Grab this popular Avapow car jump starter for 41% off

There's no worse time to deal with a dead car battery than the middle of winter. Dead batteries always seem to happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, it's not as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters. There are a ton of them out there, and if you want to shop around, you can check out our 2023 best-of list right here. But today, this one caught our attention for being such a stellar deal.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase. At a huge 41% discount, it's tough to overlook.

