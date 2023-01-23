Bentley Continental GT S Bathurst editions celebrate 12-hour race

Bentley's Mulliner custom and coachbuilt department has been busy with 500 customer cars in the past year. Its two latest creations, though, are for Bentley Sydney in Australia, and they're themed around Bentley's GT3 race cars and the Bathurst 12 Hours endurance race. The pair aren't any faster, as the only powertrain upgrade is the addition of the Bentley sport exhaust, but they sure are greener. Literally.

Each car started as a regular Bentley Continental GT S with the twin-turbo V8. The choice of the V8 model is fitting as the GT3 car uses a V8, as per class regulations. The first of the two is the most striking in Apple Green to match the GT3 racer that won the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hours. It also picks up black stripes and a black roof and tail section to further connect the two cars. At the front, the number seven is painted in the grille, another tribute to the race car. The second car has basically the same color scheme, but it's painted in Silver Tempest to match the first GT3 cars for this generation of Continental GT.

Inside, the Bathurst cars have black leather and faux suede, and the Apple Green accents around the gauges, in the stitching and on the shifter look like they glow. There are also depictions of the Bathurst track layout, the GT3 race car, and commemorative plates numbering the cars. Plus, Bentley will include 1:18 scale models of the 2020 winning race car.

No pricing was given. But obviously they'll likely cost more than a standard Continental GT. And the two cars are being sold in Australia where the Bathurst track, Mount Panorama, is located.

