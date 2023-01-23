Audi Activesphere Concept teased a final time before reveal

We're but three days away from the review of the Audi Activesphere Concept, the last bit of the puzzle of Sphere concepts begun with the Skypshere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere. We expect this will be the final tease, a profile shot of a high-riding battery-electric crossover that Audi describes as being for "the ambitious adventurer. Where active and elegant meet." The tuck of the rear fascia looks ready for some time on the trail, that deep front fascia might need some delicate placement when the road turns to dirt. Frankly, the silhouette and raised stance reminds us loosely of the Toyota Crown profile — which this writer always thought looked like an AWD electric crossover. That's no ding on Audi, only a comment on an outline; when we can see details like the lights and wheels and sheetmetal curves, the Activesphere will look like nothing but an Audi.

It's possible we'll see more than one variant of the concept, since Audi's teased a version fitted with a roof rack and skis. The automaker also might want to boast through demonstration of the Activesphere's claimed "maximum variability for an active lifestyle on and off-road" and the potential of "ultimate freedom and is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures. Whether it's water sports, skiing, golfing or challenging mountain roads – the Activesphere concept offers ultimate variability for all activities."

The debut takes place during the automaker's Celebration of Progress on January 26, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Now that Audi's Project Artemis electric vehicle moonshot, which was fast-tracked in 2020, has been effectively canceled by new VW Group chief Oliver Blume, maybe the brand can be more open about telling us when we should look for Sphere lines and features to make their way into production offerings.