2024 GMC Sierra HD prices start at $46,295, increasing $100 to $2,500

After an online reveal in October of last year, prices for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD have crept online thanks to GM Authority. The upscale heavy duty pickup gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8 that boosts the tow ratings every HD buyer likes to keep up their sleeves like aces. The optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 increases horsepower 25% to 470 and torque by 65% to 975 pound-feet, both numbers matching the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD's diesel output. The torque comes with more useful delivery as well, GMC saying it increased low-end twist by about 25% thanks to a new turbocharger. Buyers who go for the 6.6-liter gas V8 will command 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. Both engines run output through a ten-speed automatic. One the gasser, the new gearbox replaces a six-speed auto.

The standard 2500 HD's towing capacity checks in at 22,500 pounds (a 4,000-pound improvement), the 3500 HD capable of towing up 36,000 pounds.

Broadly speaking, designers drew a more angular front end with a new-look grille, sharper-looking lights, and a redesigned bumper. New wheels are part of the update as well; the 3500 HD dually gets 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, and 22-inch units are optional on single-rear-wheel trucks. Finally, the color palette grows with six optional shades called Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic and Downpour Metallic. Configuration variables include Regular, Extended and Crew cabs, and Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. The AT4X is late availability, the Denali Ultimate is new for 2024. The Denali Ultimate comes with the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, a trim-specific grille, 20-inch machined-aluminum wheels with high-gloss black accents, power-operated running boards, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, massaging front seats, a Kicker sound system and exterior emblems featuring Alaska's 20,310-foot Mount Denali.

Pricing is up by $100 to to $2,500 depending on trim. MSPRs for the base models in each trim after the $1,895 destination charge, and their changes from 2023 Sierra HD prices on the configurator at the time of writing, are:

2500 HD Pro Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD $46,295 ($2,200)

2500 HD SLE Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD $51,095 ($200)

2500 HD SLT Double Cab Standard Bed 2WD $60,595 ($100)

2500 HD AT4 Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD $70,995 ($2,500)

2500 HD Denali Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD $75,095 ($100)

2500 HD Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD $93,795 (new)





3500 HD Pro Regular Cab Long Bed SRW 2WD $47,495 ($2,200)

3500 HD SLE Regular Cab Long Bed SRW 2WD $52,295 ($200)

3500 HD SLT Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 2WD $63,595 ($100)

3500 HD AT4 Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 4WD $72,195 ($2,500)

3500 HD Denali Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 4WD $76,295 ($100)

3500 HD Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 4WD $97,195 (new)

These marginal increases follow bumps from $1,000 to $1,250 on the 2023 Sierra HD applied last August. Regarding the pricing above, there's a cheaper way into the 3500 HD SLE by buying the Regular Chassis Cab Long Bed DRW 2WD for $51,495. For anyone seeking the biggest and best, the 2500 HD lineup maxes out at with the Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD for $94,095, the 3500 HD crosses the six-figure mark with the Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 2WD for $100,695.

